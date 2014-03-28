Brandon Marshall not worried about Bears extension

Heading into the final year of his contract, the veteran wide receiver hasn't heard a peep from a front office that just handed a four-year deal to Jared Allen packed with $15.5 million in guarantees.
"If it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, I'm glad to be a Bear for another year and I'm going to force them to sign me after next year," Marshall said Thursday on WMVP-AM in Chicago, per ESPN.com. "One way or another, they're going to get the deal done.
"But if it comes down to next year, I'll be picketing outside of Halas Hall for a new deal, a new contract, because I'm not going anyplace."
At 30, Marshall -- set to make $9.1 million this season -- acknowledged he's "not looking for anything" like the "$16 million, $15 million a year" handed to Larry Fitzgerald and Calvin Johnson, but promised "that stuff is going to take care of itself" after what he puts on paper in 2014.
It was Marshall who told the "Around The League Podcast" that he struggled through a "down year" last season. That sounds ludicrous after hauling in 100 catches for 1,295 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, but Marshall told us, "I'm really going to revamp my whole game and come back a totally different player, something you guys never seen before."
Comparing himself to an artist prepped to drop an album that changes the landscape of pop culture, Marshall insisted that 2014 would be his "Thriller."
His creeping age will prevent Fitzgerald-level scratch, but putting out an on-field masterpiece will get Marshall paid his due.
