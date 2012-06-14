Brandon Marshall: Jay Cutler has grown with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears receiver Brandon Marshall made his mark in the NFL catching passes from Jay Cutler when both were with the Denver Broncos. Now that the two have been reunited after several seasons apart, Marshall sees a more experienced, savvy quarterback.
"He's a better player than he was yesterday and a few years ago," Marshall told NFL Network on Thursday. "The growth in him is huge and I think he's going to have a huge year."
Marshall and Cutler played in Denver from 2006 to 2008. In that time, Marshall averaged 75 catches for 966 yards and five touchdowns per season, while Cutler threw for 9,024 yards and 54 scores. Marshall and Cutler both made the Pro Bowl in 2008.
Marshall eventually wound up with the Miami Dolphins while Cutler went to Chicago in 2009. In March, the Bears made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by acquiring Marshall in a trade with Miami, meaning he'd once again get to connect with Cutler. Only now, both are seasoned veterans.
"This league, you know, when you're young, it can eat you up," Marshall said. "That's the special thing about guys who have played six, seven, 10 years, 11 years in the league; you just get better with time."