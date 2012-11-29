Brandon Marshall faces test in Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks might boast the best cornerback duo in the league in Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner. They are certainly the most physical. And until their reported suspension appeal is heard, they remain available.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall might not be the most efficient or artificially enhanced receiver in the league, but we'd give him the nod as the most physical at his position too. He's the biggest target-hog in the league, gobbling up 38 percent of the team's targets. When Chicago and Seattle meet up in a massive game Sunday that hasn't received a ton of hype, something is going to give.
"I love their attitude and approach to the game, that's No. 1," Marshall said this week via Seahawks.com. "I think any successful professional athlete has to have a confidence about themselves and a swagger, and those guys have it. I'm impressed about their swagger, and they present some challenges just because of that. I'm excited about the matchup and this opportunity to compete against them."
Forget swagger. Sherman does not give an inch in coverage and is not afraid to make contact. That's the only way to stop Marshall. That's how the Seahawks limited Calvin Johnson to 48 yards in Week 8.
"It's fun to watch (Marshall) on tape," Sherman said. "They do a variety of things. He has a great (move) where he stutters and he just kind of comes up and then he's just going. And it's worked on just about everybody. But it's going to be fun."
The teams that have been the most physical with Marshall -- San Francisco and Green Bay -- have succeeded in shutting him down. The Bears offense doesn't find success throwing to anyone else.
With Matt Forte's ankle banged up and a very difficult matchup for Marshall, that could spell trouble for Chicago on Sunday.