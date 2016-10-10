Brandon Marshall donates game-worn cleats to Williams' charity

Next to the "I play for __" stamped on by Under Armour, Marshall had penned in the names of Williams and his late mother, Sandra Hill, who passed away after a decade-long battle with breast cancer in 2014. Before the two AFC teams met Sunday, he asked Williams if that was OK, and then said he would like Williams to take the game-worn cleats and auction them off, a small donation toward the 33-year old back's mission to make mammograms free for all American women.