Brandon Lloyd, Tom Brady working on chemistry

Though training camp still is in the early stages, wide receiver Brandon Lloyd appears to be giving the New England Patriots exactly what they wanted when they signed him to a three-year contract that could be worth as much as $15.5 million.
According to Mary Paoletti of Comcast SportsNet New England, Lloyd and quarterback Tom Brady have connected on deep passes that have been the highlight of each of the Patriots' practices thus far, drawing "oohs" and "ahhs" from spectators. Those kinds of plays were commonplace when Brady and Randy Moss were lighting up opposing secondaries but were absent during the failed Chad Ochocinco experiment of 2011.
Lloyd, whose yards-per-catch average dropped from 18.8 in 2010 to 13.8 in 2011, has produced solid numbers in Josh McDaniels-led offenses, which was a big part in his decision to sign with the Patriots.
Playing with an elite quarterback like Brady was the main draw, however, and Lloyd said he and Brady still are working on their chemistry.
"(The relationship with Brady) just takes time," Lloyd said. "We're continuing to talk and work together and seeing what one another is expecting out of the route running and eventually it will just start clicking."