Brandon Lloyd, New England Patriots talking pay cut?

When news broke of the New England Patriots hosting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a rare restricted free-agent visit, the natural reaction was that Brandon Lloyd's roster spot is in jeopardy.
It turns out Lloyd might have found a way to salvage another year with the Patriots. With a $3 million roster bonus due this weekend, Lloyd appears to be willing to return at a reduced salary. The sides have entered into talks to restructure Lloyd's salary, sources tell ESPN.
After the enigmatic receiver reportedly turned off teammates and coaches with "erratic" locker room behavior, agent Tom Condon is bargaining from a position of little leverage. The Patriots have already increased their advantage in talks with their long-time nemesis by bringing in Sanders.
Do the Patriots have room for both Lloyd and Sanders? Why not? Friday's deal with Donald Jones isn't a major commitment, and Danny Amendola will spend the bulk of his snaps in the slot.
If they can find a way to keep a near 1,000-yard receiver on the cheap, it's just good business.