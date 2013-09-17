Brandon Lloyd decides to give acting a try after NFL

We found Brandon Lloyd.
The former New England Patriots wide receiver reportedly has turned down the advances of at least six NFL teams, but he jumped at the opportunity to work with
Alec
Billy
Stephen
Tito
Daniel Baldwin in "After Effect," a straight-to-DVD horror thriller coming to your local Walmart next month.
Lloyd, making his theatrical debut, plays the role of Sgt. Chuck Lloyd, a military man who ... hey, that's the same last name!
Check out Lloyd's uncertain and foreboding search in the clip above, a scene that mirrors aspects of his lone season with Tom Brady. Judging by Lloyd's fancy IMDB photo and detailed resume, he might be serious about a second career.