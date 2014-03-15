Brandon LaFell to sign with New England Patriots

The New England Patriotsbrought back a wide receiver Saturday in Julian Edelman, but they weren't done shopping at the position.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Brandon LaFell is going to sign a contract worth $11 million over three seasons, according to a source informed of the deal. The Patriots also were planning to bring inKenny Britt for a visit Sunday.
LaFell consistently underwhelmed in Carolina, but he's a young player with a lot of experience as a starter. LaFell gained over 600 yards in each of the last three seasons and could be a red-zone target for Tom Brady.
New England also has second-year players Kenbrell Thompkins, Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce returning to the roster. Danny Amendola's status on the team could be uncertain, but this approach to building a wide receiver depth chart is not new with the Patriots.
They like to throw a ton of receivers into competition in August, and see which ones survive.
