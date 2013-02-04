Brandon Joiner activated by Cincinnati Bengals after prison term

CINCINNATI -- Rookie linebacker Brandon Joiner has been activated by the Cincinnati Bengals after completing a prison term.
The Bengals signed Joiner out of Arkansas State as an undrafted free agent last year, knowing he would be going to prison in Texas over a robbery that led to his indictment in 2008. He was placed on a reserve list and missed all of last season while completing his sentence.
Joiner is out of prison and was reinstated on Monday. He can work out with the team.
Cincinnati finished 10-6 this season, and advanced to the AFC playoffs for the second time in as many years.
