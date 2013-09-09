Brandon Jacobs, Willis McGahee to work out for Giants

With Andre Brown nursing a broken leg and David Wilson edging toward Tom Coughlin's doghouse, the New York Giants are in the market for a running back on the heels of Sunday night's ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Big Blue will work out free-agent running backs Brandon Jacobs and Willis McGahee on Tuesday, according to sources informed of the tryouts.
Jacobs has been idle since December, when he was released by the San Francisco 49ers after running for just 7 yards in two appearances last season. Following seven seasons in New York, Jacobs is a known commodity to Coughlin, but his 31-year-old body has seen better days.
McGahee pounded out 731 yards on 167 carries for the Denver Broncos last season before sustaining a torn MCL and broken leg in November. Placed on "IR-recall," McGahee never made it back into the lineup before he was released in June. At 32, he's older than Jacobs but a more attractive option for teams seeking backfield help.
The Giants also hosted free agents Beanie Wells and Jonathan Dwyer last Tuesday, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala. Other veteran backs on Big Blue's radar have included Kevin Smith, Ryan Grant and Tim Hightower, per the New York Daily News.
Our Spidey sense tells us we'll be updating this post shortly with news of a signing.
