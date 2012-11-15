Brandon Jacobs: Tweet not about 49ers, Jim Harbaugh

The San Francisco 49ers running back recently tweeted: "Never work in a place where you hate your boss so much, you should be happy at work #YouLiveAndYouLearn"
Of course, everyone thought Jacobs was talking about the 49ers or his coach, Jim Harbaugh. That thinking wouldn't be a stretch considering Jacobs has yet to be worked into the offense despite having recovered from a preseason ankle injury. Jacobs said he was referring to a situation his brother had to face.
"People automatically assume it has something to do with this (expletive) sport," Jacobs told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "It's not. It's not. I have different companies, and different businesses. I got a life on the outside of football."
Jacobs should have qualified that in his original tweet. We're guessing he doesn't have nearly 23,000 followers because of those other businesses.
The Twitter monster reacts quickly. Be careful if you don't want to explain yourself.