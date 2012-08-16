Brandon Jacobs is 'tired' of the New York Jets' 'circus'

Brandon Jacobs looks like his old self on the field for the San Francisco 49ers. Off the field, he's as blunt as ever.
Even though he's thousands of miles away, he's still sick of the New York Jets, calling his old cross town rivals a "circus."
"I shouldn't be speaking of their team, but I'm just so tired of reading and hearing of everything over there ... and it's mid-August," Jacobs told Clark Judge of CBSSports.com. "It's like: Are you kidding me? Camp's not even over."
Changing teams hasn't erased Jacobs' loyalty to the New York Giants completely. Of Tom Coughlin, he repeatedly said that he misses "the old dude." And his feelings about the Jets clearly haven't changed.
"They were in the AFC Championship Game twice in a row, but the year after that the Giants win the Super Bowl. That discredits everything as far as the Battle of the City. They can't ever one-up the Giants -- not in my eyesight; not in anyone else's eyesight. They can never do that. They keep trying, but they're doing it the wrong way."
In case you were wondering, Jacobs' new team does face the Jets this season Week 4 in New York. Can't wait.