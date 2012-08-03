Brandon Jacobs: I don't feel bad about beating 49ers

Running back Brandon Jacobs saw the writing on the wall late in his tenure with the New York Giants and knew that a divorce was inevitable.
Though he's now with the San Francisco 49ers, and eager to face his former teammates at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 14, he's unapologetic about beating his new teammates in the 2011 NFC Championship Game.
According to Matthew Barrows of The Sacramento Bee, 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh approached Jacobs earlier this offseason to gripe about a call by the officials that took away a fumble by Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw. Instead of avoiding what remains a "third rail" subject matter in Santa Clara, Jacobs answered honestly.
"I don't feel bad for you, coach," Jacobs told Harbaugh. "That's how I leave it, and I'll go on with practice."
Most players put in that situation might have taken the more politically correct approach, so Jacobs is just being honest. Besides, Jacobs' allegiance is hard to question after the former team cut him and his $4.9 million salary, and the other signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal. Also, Jacobs and fellow former Giants teammate Mario Manninghamskipped the official ring ceremony to practice with their new team in May.