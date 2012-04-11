Brandon Jacobs: Giants' O-line shared my struggles

When Brandon Jacobs left the New York Giants for a backup role with the San Francisco 49ers, the timing made perfect sense.
Jacobs had done all he could do in New York, and frankly, he'd already given Tom Coughlin the best football in his body. Jacobs' running style changed in recent years, as he went from bull-in-a-china-closet menace to sideways-lumbering churner. The Giants struggled in short-yardage situations, with Jacobs driving his coach (and fan base) batty.
But Jacobs is now telling us the evolution of his game wasn't entirely of his doing. Another way put it? It was the offensive line's fault.
"No one's perfect -- somebody's gonna get a step on you at some point somewhere and you're not gonna be perfect," Jacobs told KNBR-AM in San Francisco (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "Because we had issues. When I was with the Giants, we had issues down the line. Of course, I took the blame for those (because I was) holding the ball. But ultimately, at the end of the day it is my fault because I do have the ball and that's what people see. But there's a lot more than that going on."