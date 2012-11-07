Brandon Jacobs defers injury inquiries to Jim Harbaugh

Brandon Jacobs hasn't played a single snap for the San Francisco 49ers since he signed as a free agent during the offseason. He's healthy now, but the last few weeks have been a he-said, he-said concerning why he hasn't stepped foot on the field.
"I'm not (elaborating) about it," Jacobs said Tuesday, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. "It seems like every time I do, I get destroyed in the media. So I'm not going to say anything about it. Every day, I work hard. And that's that.
"That's all I can do, right?"
Jacobs injured his ankle during the preseason, but he previously said he could have played since late October. Coach Jim Harbaugh said it will be a process for Jacobs to get on the field. The 49ers have the No. 1 run game in the NFL with Frank Gore and Kendall Hunter.
A frustrated Jacobs has deferred all questions to the coach.
"You want to know anything about that, you've got to talk to him," Jacobs said. "You guys can go talk to Coach Harbaugh. He can tell you whatever you want to know. I work every day. That's the answer I'm going with. You have to ask Coach Harbaugh for anything else that you want to know.
"I feel really good right now. That's about all I can elaborate on. I've been saying that for a while."
You'd think a 264-pounder could at least help in short-yardage situations, but the 49ers are 6-2 and, arguably, the best team in the NFL. It takes some big stones to question who Harbaugh selects to the 45-man active list.