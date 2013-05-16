Brandon Jackson, Cleveland Browns strike contract

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Thursday that the running back agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Browns for a third consecutive season.
Top 100 Players of 2013
Jackson signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Browns in 2011, but missed the entire season with a turf toe injury. He played in just two games last season, compiling 54 yards on eight carries. It's a baffling move after the Browns traded for Dion Lewis in April and already house Montario Hardesty and Chris Ogbonnaya.
Chalk this up as a depth move. Coach Rob Chudzinski has assured starter Trent Richardson that he'll carry the ball all day long for the Browns. With Richardson a candidate to see as many carries as any runner in the AFC, Jackson is no guarantee to make this roster -- or any other.