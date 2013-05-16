Around the League

Brandon Jackson, Cleveland Browns strike contract

Published: May 16, 2013 at 10:28 AM
Marc Sessler

In a puzzling move out of Cleveland, Brandon Jackson is back with the Browns.

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Thursday that the running back agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Browns for a third consecutive season.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

Jackson signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Browns in 2011, but missed the entire season with a turf toe injury. He played in just two games last season, compiling 54 yards on eight carries. It's a baffling move after the Browns traded for Dion Lewis in April and already house Montario Hardesty and Chris Ogbonnaya.

Chalk this up as a depth move. Coach Rob Chudzinski has assured starter Trent Richardson that he'll carry the ball all day long for the Browns. With Richardson a candidate to see as many carries as any runner in the AFC, Jackson is no guarantee to make this roster -- or any other.

