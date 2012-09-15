Brandon Graham starting from bottom with Eagles

Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 2
Daniel Jeremiah has Week 2's top battles, including Ray Lewis vs. LeSean
McCoy and Peyton Manning vs. Matt Ryan. More ...
Things haven't been the same since.
Graham played in just three games in 2011 and just one of the Eagles last seven games. He played four snaps in the Eagles' 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in their regular-season opener.
"Every time I get in there, I'm happy for the little snaps I get and I go hard," Graham told Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia on Friday. "Hopefully, four turns to eight and eight turns to 16.
"I think that's probably what coaches are probably doing. Just starting me from four, and then see how you do with them, give you a little more, give you a little more. So I'm going to keep taking each rep like it's my last rep, and hopefully I'll wreck some havoc."
Graham was nearly unblockable coming out of the University of Michigan. That irks Eagles fans even more considering New York Giants All-Pro defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was selected three picks behind Graham.
Now, Graham is No. 5 on the depth chart behind Trent Cole, Jason Babin, Darryl Tapp and Phillip Hunt.
He had a positive preseason with 3.5 sacks in four games.
"Just starting from the bottom up," Graham said. I'm used to it. I got hurt, right now I got to go through this. There's probably still a little doubt (in the coaches' minds), you never know.
"I don't know what's the real thing, but I know this week I prepared as hard as I could and we'll see when I get out there."