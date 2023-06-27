Brandon Graham: Chiefs O-line 'blessed' to face Eagles on slippery turf in Super Bowl LVII

Graham has never been one to avoid speaking his mind, but he had a legitimate point. The playing surface at State Farm Stadium didn't exactly help players remain upright, and was a topic of discussion following the game.

"When we looked at the film, man, it was a couple of times where it was if Sweaty don't slip, boy, (there would've been a) strip sack," Graham said. "Oh my God, especially that first drive when he threw it across the middle to Kelce. He was right there. He slipped. We could not believe it."

Buffalo can make a similar claim about their Divisional Round loss to Cincinnati, a game played on a snowy, turf field in Orchard Park, New York, in which the Bills recorded just one sack against a banged-up Bengals offensive line.

Above all, though, both teams are playing on the same surface. The game is as much about being able to adjust on the fly as it is relying on strengths to deliver success.

Simply put, the Eagles didn't do quite enough to prevent Mahomes from authoring a memorable second-half comeback and sending them back to Philadelphia empty-handed.

"When we finally looked at the film, I finally looked at it (and) was just like, 'Man, oh man,'" Graham said. ... "But you know, like I said, credit to Kansas City. It's all love, you know what I'm saying. Them boys played too, they played on that surface too."