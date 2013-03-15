Brandon Gibson, Miami Dolphins strike 3-year contract

Free-agent tracker
The Miami Dolphinsadd another wide receiver in Brandon Gibson, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday. His agent announced his client has signed a three-year contract.
The former St. Louis Rams receiver had 51 receptions for 691 yards and five touchdowns in 2012. Gibson has been inconsistent throughout his career but is a nice No. 3 or No. 4 option. He ranked as Around the League's No. 5 receiver in free agency this year.
The Dolphins have now added the top free agent regardless of position in receiver Mike Wallace and re-signed receiver Brian Hartline. Tight end Dustin Keller was added to the mix Friday. Receiver Davone Bess will continue to demand his share of opportunities.
The Dolphins were the No. 26 passing team in 2012 with limited playmakers on offense. There won't be any complaints from Philbin that he doesn't have enough talent on offense this season. Now it's on him to mold the offense and develop quarterback Ryan Tannehill.