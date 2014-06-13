Brandon Flowers released by Kansas City Chiefs

The cornerback confirmed Friday on Twitter that he's been released by the team that picked him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft:
The parting isn't a shock after Flowers reportedly was dangled as trade bait before last month's draft.
His weighty $5.25 million salary for 2014 dimmed the prospects of being shopped, but Flowers' looming $2 million training camp bonus made this a clear-cut decision for general manager John Dorsey.
Kansas City also has to think about new contracts for quarterback Alex Smith and pass-rusher Justin Houston.
Flowers floundered last season in coordinator Bob Sutton's press-heavy outfit. He played a career-high 56 percent of his snaps in the slot, but he "didn't like that," according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Flowers won't be out of work for long. He still offers starting-level talent in the right scheme. Dan Pompei of Bleacher Report was told by a handful of scouts last month that the 28-year-old corner is still seen as a "tough, scrappy player who is an above-average cover man."
Rapoport noted that Atlanta -- with former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli in the front office -- might show interest. The Falcons have been monitoring the cornerback's status and "preparing in case Flowers was cut."
As for other potential landing spots, our friend Chris Wesseling has a thought or two:
