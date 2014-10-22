Brandon Flowers out, Jason Verrett unlikely for Bolts

Wednesday's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast highlighted the relative success of San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano against the Denver Broncos with Peyton Manning at quarterback.
If Pagano is going to disrupt Manning's rhythm Thursday night, he will have to do it without his top two cornerbacks.
Veteran Brandon Flowers, who has played at a Pro Bowl level this season, has been ruled out with a concussion.
First-round draft pick Jason Verrett, who is in the early discussion for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, is listed as questionable.
Although Verrett plans to test his shoulder before the game, he is viewed as a longshot to play, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the situation.
Pagano is back to where he started with last year's cornerbacks, among the least effective in the league. Optimistic Bolts fans will note that fill-in starters Richard Marshall and Shareece Wright started in last year's Week 15 upset over Manning and the Broncos.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.