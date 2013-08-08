Brandon Carr watches his first son's birth on FaceTime

Technology can be a wonderful thing.
In the old days, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr would have missed the Monday birth of his son, Austin.
Carr had just returned to Los Angeles with teammates from the Hall of Fame Game when he received the word that his fiancée was in labor. He packed a bag and headed back to the airport. He was able to watch the birth on FaceTime.
"I saw everything I needed to see," Carr said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I saw it all. Technology is wonderful these days. Sometimes you can't control what's going to happen. You've just got to go with the flow. I made the most of it."
Carr spent two days with his family -- he also has a daughter -- before rejoining teammates at practice Thursday. He is expected to see some playing time against the Oakland Raiders on Friday night.
"No sleep at all, but I wouldn't want it any other way," Carr said. "It was a good feeling to be there and actually see your first son. I'm still trying to gather my thoughts and bring it all in. The last two days have been good. It's a blessed feeling."
That's good Dad Work right there.