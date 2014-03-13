Around the League

Brandon Browner to meet with New England Patriots

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 01:11 PM
Kevin Patra

After being reinstated by the NFL earlier this month, ex-Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner now will start visiting teams.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Browner is visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, according to a source.

It would make a lot of sense for the team that just signedDarrelle Revis to sign Browner, given the current arms race that's going on with the Denver Broncos in the AFC.

The cornerback will have to sit out the first four games of the 2014 season as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. But since when have the Patriots been concerned about the first four games of the season? In New England, it's all about the last four games of the year.

Browner, according to Pro Football Talk, also will visit the Redskins -- if the Patriots let him out of the building.

While his play has declined, Browner still has value for good teams that want depth at cornerback.

Here are some other free-agent visits we will be tracking:

1) Walter Thurmondwill meet with the San Francisco 49ers, per The Sacramento Bee. Thurmond took to Twitter after his visit to the Jaguars to confirm the visit.

2) The Carolina Panthers cut Steve Smith on Thursday, but the wide receiver already is drawing interest. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Smith will visit the Ravens on Friday.

3) Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartieis visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of Cromartie's plans.

4) Veteran safety Roman Harper visited the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. Harper is well past his prime, but he is familiar with the passing attacks in the NFC South.

5) Rapoport reported, per a source, that fullback Henry Hynoski is in Detroit and will visit the Lions on Thursday. He's also been talking with the Giants.

6) Guard Shelley Smith is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, per The Palm Beach Post. The Dolphins still need to revamp their offensive line and many of the top guards are already off the market.

7) Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carringtonwill visit the Steelers on Thursday, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his plans.

8) Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is flying to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts on Friday, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. Rapoport reported the Panthers and Chargers are in the mix for Nicks as well.

9) Former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Daryn Colledgewill visit the St. Louis Rams on Thursday, per FoxSports.com's Mike Garafolo.

10) Emmanuel Sandersis visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the wide receiver's plans. Next up, a visit Friday with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rapoport said, per a person who had spoken to the receiver.

11) The Carolina Panthers have renewed interest in Brandon LaFell, Rapoport said, per a source informed of the wide receiver's whereabouts. LaFell left New England without a deal, and was in Charlotte on Thursday.

12) Cornerback Cortland Finnegan will visit the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Breer reported, via Dolphins sources.

13) Ben Tate spent his Thursday night visiting with the Cleveland Browns, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the team's plans.

14) Julian Edelman will take his first visit Friday with the 49ers, per Rapoport, citing a source who has spoken with him. The Niners are also interested in Hakeem Nicks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

15) Former Buccaneers tackle Donald Penn was on his way Thursday to meet with the Oakland Raiders, according to Rapoport, per a source who had spoken with him. The Redskins also are interested.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" recaps the wild start of free agency. *

