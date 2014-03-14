Brandon Browner signs with New England Patriots

The team announced Saturday that Brandon Browner signed a contract to join Bill Belichick's secondary. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday that the New England Patriots had agreed to terms with the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback on a three-year, $17 million contract. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Browner already was telling ex-teammates that he was headed to New England.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More ...**
It makes sense that Browner would sign with a team that expects to play deep into January, because he's slated to miss the first four games of the season under an NFL suspension.
What's more, they now have plenty of depth for nickel and dime packages in Alfonzo Dennard, Kyle Arrington and Logan Ryan.
It will be interesting to see which version of Browner shows up on Bill Belichick's doorstep. A big-play machine as a Pro Bowl selection in 2011, Browner struggled last season and was outshined by first-time starter Byron Maxwell.
After a year in New England, Browner will be qualified to settle the great Revis-Richard Sherman debate.