Brandin Cooks signs four-year contract with Saints

One day after locking down second-round draft pick Stanley Jean-Baptiste, the New Orleans Saints on Sunday did the same with their first-round selection.
General manager Mickey Loomis announced through the team's official website that rookie wide receiver Brandin Cooks, taken No. 20 overall in this month's draft, has signed a four-year deal.
Cooks is primed to see plenty of snaps for a Drew Brees-led offense that will use the wideout's 4.33 speed all over the field.
"He is versatile," coach Sean Payton said Saturday, predicting that New Orleans will "line him up in the slot (and) line him up outside."
The Saints enjoy attacking teams with three or more wideouts at a time, leaving Cooks as a solid bet to chalk up yardage and touches alongside fellow targets Marques Colston, Kenny Stills and tight end Jimmy Graham.
With his rookie contract out of the way, Cooks won't have to wait around to make an impact.
