Brandin Cooks dazzles at New Orleans Saints camp

Drew Brees says he wants to play quarterback until he's 45 years old, a feat he might achieve if the Saints keep surrounding the veteran with fresh, young weapons.
Rookie wide receiver Brandin Cooks lit up training camp on Tuesday with the session's finest play, taking a Brees screen pass the distance and showing off his speed and wiggle along the way.
As we mentioned on the podcast, the Saints have done an outstanding job of overhauling both sides of the ball since coach Sean Payton's return from a season-long suspension in 2012.
