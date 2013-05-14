Branden Albert wants fresh start with K.C. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs franchise player Branden Albert has had a rocky offseason. He's expressed concern over a potential move to right tackle and wondered why he wasn't rewarded with a long-term deal similar to those signed by Dwayne Bowe and Dustin Colquitt.
But when the tackle rejoined his teammates Tuesday for the start of three weeks of organized team activities, Albert sounded committed to a fresh start with the new regime in Kansas City.
"Everybody makes mistakes. Through this whole process, I realized I made mistakes," Albert said Tuesday, via The Associated Press. "I shouldn't have said certain things. That's part of the game -- learn from it and move on.
Albert didn't give details about his mistakes, but it's a good bet that he regrets skipping voluntary workouts and team meetings as well as airing his grievances with the organization on Twitter.
Now that trade talks are dead and Albert has been re-installed at left tackle, the rest of the offseason should go smoothly.
"I'm just happy to be here," Albert. "I'm here right now, and this is God's honest truth, I wanted to a Chief. I had to go through the process and now I'm here."