Branden Albert's price tag reportedly set by Chiefs

As Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel the nation, working out top offensive tackle prospects, Branden Albert's future in Kansas City is murkier than ever.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Albert is, indeed, on the trading block, with the Chiefs seeking a 2013 second-round pick and an additional pick in next year's draft in exchange for the veteran left tackle.
Albert inked his one-year, $9.8 million franchise tender on Thursday, but that figure likely won't slow down teams looking for immediate help up front.
One logical target is the Miami Dolphins, who lost free-agent Jake Long to the St. Louis Rams and still have roughly $15 million in salary-cap space. The Dolphins currently hold a pair of second-round picks, but lack a premier blocker to protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
The Dolphins, of course, aren't the only team looking for help at tackle (the San Diego Chargers are a mess up front), but the reported cost is high enough to drive some front offices away.