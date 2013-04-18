Branden Albert's agent, Dolphins can speak, after all

After denying earlier in the day that the Miami Dolphins had been granted permission to speak with offensive tackle Branden Albert about a potential trade, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid backtracked Thursday evening.
Reid was so engaged in voluntary minicamps this week that he misunderstood general manager John Dorsey, leading to the erroneous denial, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported.
The Dolphins have been given permission to speak with Albert's agent, but no visit or physical is permitted yet. For the trade to go down, the Dolphins will have to agree on a long-term deal with Albert's representatives and also satisfies the Chiefs' draft-pick demands. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins are willing to give Albert a long-term extension, and the first discussions between the Dolphins and Albert's camp happened Saturday. The Chiefs are mulling if the Dolphins No. 54 overall pick is enough to make a trade, per Rapoport.
If a trade does go down, it most likely happen on the second day of the 2013 NFL Draft according to NFL.com's Albert Breer. The Dolphins likely will want to make sure that the big three offensive tackles aren't falling farther than expected in the draft before pulling the trigger on a high-priced veteran.