Branden Albert's agent, Dolphins can speak, after all

The Dolphins have been given permission to speak with Albert's agent, but no visit or physical is permitted yet. For the trade to go down, the Dolphins will have to agree on a long-term deal with Albert's representatives and also satisfies the Chiefs' draft-pick demands. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins are willing to give Albert a long-term extension, and the first discussions between the Dolphins and Albert's camp happened Saturday. The Chiefs are mulling if the Dolphins No. 54 overall pick is enough to make a trade, per Rapoport.