Branden Albert, Chiefs start contract extension talks

Once Branden Albert trade-talks with the Miami Dolphins died, the Kansas City Chiefsshifted their focus toward a long-term contract for the left tackle.
Now that veteran right tackle Tyson Clabo has signed with the Dolphins, Albert publicly has acknowledged that he will be playing for the Chiefs again in 2013.
"It's official," Albert posted Sunday on Instagram. "I'm comin home tell the world I'm comin home #ItWasFun #DestinedforGreatness #ChiefNation #kcchiefs."
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports both Albert and the Chiefs want an extension and already have started discussions.
Per Rapoport, Albert is seeking a contract on par with the six-year, $53.4 million extension signed by Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown last summer.
With Albert locked in on Alex Smith's blindside, an interesting side note is that the first two offensive tackles since the 1970 merger to go 1-2 in the draft will both start their NFL careers at right tackle.
Although the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Luke Joeckel in part because their analytic department views right tackles as just as important as left tackles in today's NFL, the Chiefs' initial preference seemed to be installing No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher on the left side.
On the bright side, quarterback Alex Smith should be the beneficiary of excellent offensive-line play. Albert already is one of the NFL's premier pass protectors, and Fisher should excel at right tackle.