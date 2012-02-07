Bradying: It's unfortunately sure to catch on

This will go one of two ways for Brady: Either he'll look at it as piling on after losing his second straight Super Bowl game against the Giants quarterbacked by the lesser of two Mannings, which might make him a recluse this entire offseason; OR he'll have a sense of humor about it, realize he's already got three Super Bowl rings, is a lock for the Hall of Fame, and has a supermodel wife who supports and loves him dearly (even if she can get a little out of line).