Bradying: It's unfortunately sure to catch on

From the people who brought you Tebowing (folks with way too much time on their hands and nothing better to do), comes America's newest sports fad ...
It's lame but still likely to engulf the country like a wild fire. All you've got to do is sit down, extend your legs, hunch your back, and look down.
Whereas Tebowing is a celebration of the thrill of victory, Bradying epitomizes the agony of defeat experienced by the Patriots' quarterback after losing Super Bowl XLVI.
This will go one of two ways for Brady: Either he'll look at it as piling on after losing his second straight Super Bowl game against the Giants quarterbacked by the lesser of two Mannings, which might make him a recluse this entire offseason; OR he'll have a sense of humor about it, realize he's already got three Super Bowl rings, is a lock for the Hall of Fame, and has a supermodel wife who supports and loves him dearly (even if she can get a little out of line).