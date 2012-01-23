Brady still can't watch Patriots' Super Bowl XLII loss to Giants

Around the League

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl, receiving his chance to exorcise some serious demons with a rematch against the Giantsset for Feb. 5 in Indianapolis.

In his weekly interview with WEEI-AM in Boston, Brady discussed the Patriots' 23-20 win over the Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and the challenges that await New England at Lucas Oil Stadium in two weeks.

"I can't wait, I'm excited. I really enjoyed yesterday's win," Brady said Monday. "I wish I'd done a better job yesterday, but I'm thrilled to be part of this game and to be part of this team and to lead our team onto the field at Indy."

The Super Bowl XLII loss to the Giants in 2008 obviously will be a major point of discussion leading up to the game. Brady admitted the loss has stayed with him four years later.

"As time goes on, I still can't watch highlights from that game, that's just the way it is," he said. "You get to the end, and we had a great opportunity there and really squandered it because we didn't play our very best."

Lombardi: Extreme makeover

After an upsetting 2009 campaign, Bill Belichick set out to redesign his team around toughness. These Patriots embody that vision, Michael Lombardi says. **More ...**

The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl despite a less-than-stellar performance by Brady in the AFC Championship Game. Brady finished 22-of-36 passing for 236 yards with two interceptions and a rushing TD. He said Jimmy Smith's end-zone interception in the fourth quarter "kept me up all night."

The Patriots and Giants met back in Week 9, with New York securing a 24-20 win behind a late Eli Manning touchdown drive. Brady said New England will use the game as a study tool.

"We'll certainly look at that game, several times," he said. "You see matchups. You see how your guys match up against their guys -- route-running and blocking and so forth. It will have absolutely zero impact on the game, but at the same time, hopefully we can learn some lessons from that game."

