 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brady reportedly injured throwing elbow Oct. 16 vs. Cowboys

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 01:29 AM

The New England Patriots are well known for their organization-wide reticence when it comes to discussing injuries.

So it should come to no surprise the team has been hush-hush about Tom Brady's status the past couple of weeks as the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback has looked a little off relative to his normally pinpoint self. The Boston Globe reported in Monday's edition, citing two league sources, that Brady has suffered from a bone bruise to his right elbow since the Patriots' Oct. 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Globe spoke to Mike Ludwikowski, a renowned athletic trainer at Susquehanna Health in Williamsport, Pa., who said Brady's injury is not serious and could heal completely before the end of the season.

"It could very well get better before the end of the season," he said. "It's definitely manageable. I'm sure the trainers are doing stretching and icing."

The Globe reported that Brady iced his elbow during the Cowboys' win and has worn a black band underneath the elbow since that game.

"If he's wearing the band, it could be he has a little inflammation or tendinitis," Ludwikowski said. "For a quarterback, it's usually more extensor tendinitis because that's how you deliver the football.

"It could affect his release because the triceps tendon attaches right there, you have all your forearm muscles there, your extensors and flexors to hold a football. If you get a bone bruise, he'd accommodate his release a little bit to accommodate the bone bruise.

"Sometimes you wear the band because it feels good, and if it feels good, you're going to play better."

Brady already has thrown 10 interceptions this season and is on pace to set a new career high in picks.

The Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.