Brady reportedly injured throwing elbow Oct. 16 vs. Cowboys

The New England Patriots are well known for their organization-wide reticence when it comes to discussing injuries.
So it should come to no surprise the team has been hush-hush about Tom Brady's status the past couple of weeks as the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback has looked a little off relative to his normally pinpoint self. The Boston Globe reported in Monday's edition, citing two league sources, that Brady has suffered from a bone bruise to his right elbow since the Patriots' Oct. 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Globe spoke to Mike Ludwikowski, a renowned athletic trainer at Susquehanna Health in Williamsport, Pa., who said Brady's injury is not serious and could heal completely before the end of the season.
"It could very well get better before the end of the season," he said. "It's definitely manageable. I'm sure the trainers are doing stretching and icing."
The Globe reported that Brady iced his elbow during the Cowboys' win and has worn a black band underneath the elbow since that game.
"If he's wearing the band, it could be he has a little inflammation or tendinitis," Ludwikowski said. "For a quarterback, it's usually more extensor tendinitis because that's how you deliver the football.
"It could affect his release because the triceps tendon attaches right there, you have all your forearm muscles there, your extensors and flexors to hold a football. If you get a bone bruise, he'd accommodate his release a little bit to accommodate the bone bruise.
"Sometimes you wear the band because it feels good, and if it feels good, you're going to play better."
Brady already has thrown 10 interceptions this season and is on pace to set a new career high in picks.