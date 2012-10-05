Brady Quinn says Chiefs still limiting practice snaps

Kansas City Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel started the week by hinting that quarterback Brady Quinn could take extra snaps in practice this week, and possibly play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens if starter Matt Cassel struggled.
Quinn told the Kansas City Star that practice this week has been no different than any others, although he probably won't share that information with everyone.
For his part, Cassel isn't paranoid about losing the starting job.
"I don't look over my shoulder," Cassel said this week. "You can't do that. ... You can't play scared. You can't play tentative. I have tunnel vision. I go out and try to get better each and every day."
Quinn has been a forgotten man in his last two NFL stops. He hasn't even been the most popular backup with the Denver Broncos or Kansas City, where Tim Tebow and Ricky Stanzi got the love.
The last time the Chiefs' season felt like it was on the brink, they pulled off an outrageous comeback victory in New Orleans. Cassel may have to pull off another stunner -- or at least play much better in a loss -- to quiet the Quinn talk in Kansas City.