Brady Quinn re-signs with New York Jets for QB depth

Geno Smith got some help as he led the New York Jets to an 18-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL career start Sunday.
The rookie quarterback now will get some help in the film room.
The Jets announced Monday they have re-signed quarterback Brady Quinn. ProFootballTalk first reported the news.
The move was expected, as NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend, after the Jets released Quinn. Signing him after the first game of the season means his contract will not be guaranteed.
The Jets need a third quarterback as they wait to determine the severity of Mark Sanchez's separated shoulder.
Smith had a rookie-like performance in Week 1, but he did just enough to get the win (using a Jedi mind trick to coax linebacker Lavonte David into hitting him out of bounds was impressive). The Jets will let Smith learn and grow from his mistakes on the field.
Quinn's signing simply puts another veteran voice in the quarterback room to help the rookie. The only question is how long Quinn keeps his spot in that room.
