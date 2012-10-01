Around the League

Presented By

Brady Quinn poised for more Kansas City Chiefs snaps

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 01:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Teammates of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel reportedly are losing confidence in him following another rocky outing in Sunday's loss to the San Diego Chargers. The coaching staff might not be far behind.

Debate: Quarter-pole Super Bowl

matt-schaub-121001-65x90.jpg

Our analysts provide Super Bowl picks with four Sundays in the books. Matt 
Schaub's Texans get love on the AFC side. More ...

Coach Romeo Crennel admitted Monday that Brady Quinn could pick up some first-team snaps in practice this week. Crennel broached the idea of benching Cassel at some point, even if only for a drive.

"You pull him out, put somebody else in, let him settle down and maybe he goes back in," Crennel said. "As a coach, you get a feeling about whether he's making good decisions, poor decisions ... those kind of things all kind of play into it."

Cassel has 10 turnovers on the season, so he has made a lot of poor decisions. Cassel is not the type of playmaker, like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, who can make up for many mistakes.

"At some point, as a coach, you go through and you see what's happening in the game and how a guy is reacting and how he's responding to what's happening in the game," Crennel said. "If you feel he's inept, constantly making poor decisions, bad choices, then that's when you move on from him and give someone else a chance."

The Chiefs' home crowd chanted for No. 3 quarterback Ricky Stanzi on Sunday. Crennel can only hope that's the low point of the season. We aren't likely to see Stanzi anytime soon, but it sounds like we're another bad Cassel performance away to getting the Brady Quinn experience.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW