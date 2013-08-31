Brady Quinn loses Seattle Seahawks' backup QB fight

The Seahawks released Quinn on Saturday, meaning Tarvaris Jackson beat him out to be starting quarterback Russell Wilson's backup this season. Quinn tweeted his goodbye hours before the move officially was announced.
The move isn't a surprise. Quinn, 28, was behind Jackson on the Seahawks' quarterback depth chart throughout the summer. Quinn held his own during the preseason, finishing 22-of-38 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games, but the Seahawks had enough faith in the durability of Wilson and Jackson to carry just two QBs.
It's been a rocky ride for Quinn since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He's also had mostly fruitless stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.
Still, you can do worse than having Quinn as a backup on your QB depth chart. Don't be shocked if he pops up elsewhere this season.