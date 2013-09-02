Brady Quinn joins New York Jets; Graham Harrell cut

The New York Jets continued their quarterback carousel Monday, after the team announced the signing of Quinn. It apparently took only a day or two to realize that Harrell simply doesn't possess NFL-caliber arm strength.
Quinn will not be a candidate to start for the Jets. Not only is he a fringe roster player at this stage of his career, but he also will need time to learn coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's offense.
In the meantime, the Jets will carry four quarterbacks until they try to slip Matt Simms through waivers and onto their practice squad.
Quinn's signing appears to be a tacit acknowledgment that Mark Sanchezwill miss multiple games with his shoulder injury. The Jets' coaching staff likely wanted a veteran fallback option as insurance should rookie starter Geno Smith go down before Sanchez returns.
Gregg Rosenthal suggests the transaction could be a harbinger of Sanchez's eventual release. If the coaching staff now is fully invested in the Smith era, the presence of the "buttfumble" artist will prove to be nothing more than a distraction. Why not just eat his salary and move on?