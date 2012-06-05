Brady Quinn battling Ricky Stanzi for Chiefs job

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't bring in a big-name quarterback to challenge Matt Cassel as expected, but they do have an intriguing quarterback battle to follow this offseason.
In one corner, you have the former first-round pick out of Notre Dame. It doesn't seem so long ago that folks were debating whether Quinn or JaMarcus Russell, who would become one of the biggest busts in draft history, was the better prospect. Now Quinn is on his third team, fighting for his football life. He is familiar with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system (they were in Cleveland together in 2009). That's why it's no surprise coach Romeo Crennel says Quinn has the edge over Stanzi for now.
In the other corner, you have a second-year pro who quickly is becoming a fan favorite in Kansas City. Stanzi was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2011 who is splitting second-team reps with Quinn. One report suggested Stanzi outplayed Quinn at last week's organized team activity session, which was open to the media. On Monday, Quinn reportedly looked sharper.
"I mean, I really don't know anything about that," Stanzi recently told FoxSportsKansasCity.com. "I try to stay out of those things, and you know, the (talk about) what's popular."
It is just a gut feel, but we suspect this is a battle Stanzi will eventually win.