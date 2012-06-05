Brady Quinn battling Ricky Stanzi for Chiefs job

In one corner, you have the former first-round pick out of Notre Dame. It doesn't seem so long ago that folks were debating whether Quinn or JaMarcus Russell, who would become one of the biggest busts in draft history, was the better prospect. Now Quinn is on his third team, fighting for his football life. He is familiar with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system (they were in Cleveland together in 2009). That's why it's no surprise coach Romeo Crennel says Quinn has the edge over Stanzi for now.