Around the League

Presented By

Brady Quinn: Baltimore Ravens almost drafted me

Published: Apr 28, 2014 at 12:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Seven years ago today, the Browns swung a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to make Brady Quinn the 22nd overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Offseason Dates

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

The NFL offseason workout program calendar has been released for all 32 teams. Find out your favorite team's schedule. More...

According to the former Notre Dame quarterback, he very nearly became the property of Cleveland's bitter division rival.

"Here's something that a lot of people don't know," Brady told NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah on Monday's edition of "Path to the Draft." "During that pick, I was on the phone with the Baltimore Ravens the entire time. So, I was talking to (general manager) Ozzie Newsome ... coach (Brian) Billick and coach (Rick) Neuheisel, because I hadn't interviewed with them, hadn't worked out for them or anything."

With the Ravens hoping that Quinn's surprising tumble down the draft board would land him in their lap at No. 29, fate stepped in from the Buckeye State.

"So, all of a sudden, with like a minute left, I get a call from a 216 area code, which happened to be Cleveland," Quinn said. "And it was the Browns calling to tell me they were trading up to the 22nd pick. The Ravens were going to take me ... so I wasn't sure what to think.

"And I hear my name being called, and I'm running out to the stage to grab a jersey -- it really was a childhood dream come true."

None of this was news to Jeremiah, the former Ravens scout who told Quinn: "I was in that (Baltimore) draft room when we were talking to you on the phone and having that discussion about, 'Are we going to take Brady Quinn? We can't believe he's still on the board!'"

Quinn's run with the Browns didn't go as planned, but it's tantalizing to ponder what would have happened had he gone to Baltimore. After missing out on the young quarterback of their choice, the Ravens suffered through an abysmal 5-11 campaign in 2007 with a mixture of Steve McNair, Kyle Boller and Troy Smith under center.

Billick was subsequently fired and replaced by John Harbaugh, who teamed with Newsome the following April to make Joe Flacco their franchise passer of the future. The rest, as they say, is history.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks out the crystal ball and predicts the potential surprises that could shake up the NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW