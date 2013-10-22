Brady Quinn, Austin Davis sign with St. Louis Rams

In the wake of Sam Bradford's season-ending ACL injury, the St. Louis Rams were left with Kellen Clemens as the only quarterback on the roster.
The prospect of watching Clemens for nine more games is generating the "internal enthusiasm of two-a-day training camp practices in the heat and humidity," NFL Media columnist Michael Silver recently wrote.
The front office's search for alternatives turned up a host of names including Brady Quinn and former Rams developmental project Austin Davis.
A source with knowledge of the team's thinking told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that the Ramsplan to add both Quinn and Davis to their 53-man roster. The Rams announced the signings Wednesday morning.
The two choices are uninspired to say the least.
The Rams could have taken a chance on Vince Young or Tim Tebow, each of whom has proven capable of winning games at the NFL level.
It's hard to blame coach Jeff Fisher for ruling out a return bout with Young's soap opera. Tebow was discussed internally, but was ostensibly shot down as a legitimate candidate because no NFL team is willing to welcome the circus to town.
St. Louis fans will instead be subjected to Quinn, quickly becoming the patron saint of lost seasons. He and Clemens have combined for an 8-24 (25 percent) career record compared with 39-25 (60.9 percent) for Young and Tebow.
Sporting one of the NFL's youngest rosters, the Rams realize their 2013 hopes have been dashed against the rocks by Bradford's injury. For the next two months, Quinn and Clemens will toe the company line and ensure a high draft pick for Bradford's 2014 return.