Brady not ready to give up on Ochocinco after Patriots' loss

Published: Nov 07, 2011 at 01:44 AM

The Chad Ochocinco era in New England remains an unmitigated mess, but Tom Brady still insists the bond is too fresh to be fairly judged.

Ochocinco had his most visible presence in the Patriots' game plan in several weeks, but he ended his day with no catches on five targets in a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

Brady discussed the disconnect Monday during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI-AM in Boston.

"We make improvements every week," Brady said. "It's just a matter of us ultimately getting it done in the game. Every week, there's more confidence in what we're doing with him, and with him and me. It's just a matter of us getting out there and doing it on the field."

Brady acknowledged the struggles to connect with Ochocinco, who has just nine catches for 136 yards and no scores on the season.

"Believe me, no one's more frustrated than us," Brady said. "We talked after the game about what we need to do to get better. And we're just going to keep doing it. We really don't know any other way. We're not going to sit here and feel bad for ourselves."

Ochocinco was similarly hopeful in comments to the Boston Herald, saying he and Brady were "this close" to success against the Giants, holding two fingers together for effect.

The Patriots visit the Jets next Sunday night, with first place in the AFC East on the line. It will be Week 10. Week 10.

How much longer can you play the "We just need time to jell!" card when you've already had training camp and nearly two months of games and practices?

Ochocinco does have a three-year deal with the Patriots. Maybe they're just lining this up for big things in 2013.

