Brady, Manning separate themselves from game's best QBs



Vic Carucci NFL.com

Manning just too valuable to Colts

**1. Manning.** No quarterback shares his combination of passing skills and ability to run the offense with as much command as any coach. With Manning, the [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) have had an uninterrupted ride to annual [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) contention. Without him, the [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) ... well, they don't want to think of what it's going to be like with another quarterback.

2. Brady. He is a close second behind Manning, and the Patriots aren't the same without him. But they did manage to have a strong season in 2008 with Matt Cassel at quarterback for most of the season.

3. Rodgers. Great pure passer. He showed that he not only is capable of carrying the the Packers' offense, and the entire team, on his highly talented throwing arm, but he also is able to withstand the enormous pressure of filling the legendary cleats of Brett Favre.

4. Brees. His enormous talent and game-breaking ability are obvious. He is slightly behind Rodgers because he isn't always as consistent as he needs to be. Also, there were too many times last season when the Saints' offense seemed predictable, and Brees is as accountable as Sean Payton to help prevent that.

5. Roethlisberger. He has a unique skill set, the ability to throw effectively and make a wide variety of big plays on the move, to go along with two Super Bowl rings. But the rough edges of his game are why he doesn't rank higher.

6. Rivers. Tremendous pure passer. Needs to demonstrate that he can consistently deliver in the clutch, especially in the postseason.