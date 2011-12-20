Brady, Brees mounting charge, but Rodgers still the MVP

Brees and Brady are both putting up outrageous numbers for Super Bowl contenders, but Aaron Rodgers is still the MVP. He's thrown more touchdowns and fewer picks than the other two, his team's only lost once in spite of playing in what's arguably the toughest division in the NFL, and he's done it all behind an O-line that's in tatters. Oh, and he's one of the best running QBs in the league. Beating Dan Marino's magical 5,084-yard season is great, but considering that as many as four guys might do it (Brees, Brady, Rodgers and Eli Manning), that achievement will feel more like the product of a pass-happy era than a measure of individual greatness.