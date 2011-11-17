Bradshaw's status has improved, but he's still not cleared to play

It appears the Giants will have to sludge through at least one more week without a fully healthy backfield.
A source informed of Ahmad Bradshaw's expected status told The Star-Ledger on Wednesday, that the running back's broken foot likely will sideline him for this weekend's tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Bradshaw is a no go, it will be his third straight missed game since he hurt his foot Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin said during Wednesday's news conference that Bradshaw has improved "a little bit," but the Star-Ledger reported the team will need to see significant progress in Bradshaw's condition in order to clear him to play.
Bradshaw told the New York Daily News his foot feels great and that he "definitely" expects to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
With Bradshaw out, the Giants have relied on a backfield combination of Brandon Jacobs and D.J. Ware the past couple of weeks, though the duo has struggled to duplicate Bradshaw's production. Jacobs and Ware combined to carry the ball 27 times for 89 yards in a Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Giants received some positive injury news on Thursday when rookie cornerback Prince Amukamara practiced in full for the first time since breaking his foot during training camp.