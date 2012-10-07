Bradshaw, Cruz's career days power Giants to win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Victor Cruz and Ahmad Bradshaw set career bests Sunday in leading the New York Giants to a 41-27 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns.
Cruz caught three touchdown passes from Eli Manning covering 3, 7 and 28 yards, while Bradshaw surpassed his yardage on the ground for the season with a career-high 200. He had 132 entering the game.
New York (3-2) also forced three turnovers, including Chase Blackburn's interception in the end zone midway in the fourth quarter to clinch it. That led to rookie David Wilson's first NFL touchdown, a 40-yard scamper.
The Browns are 0-5 for the first time since their return season to the NFL in 1999. They blew a 14-0 lead against the Super Bowl champions and committed 10 penalties in losing for the 11th straight time dating to last season.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press