Bradie James: Texans' defense aims for perfection

The Houston Texans ranked No. 4 in the NFL in points allowed and No. 3 in yards allowed in 2011. They held the Miami Dolphins to a Week 1-low 10 points. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has his unit looking for perfection.
"We don't want to just be good, we want to be great," linebacker Bradie James told the Houston Chronicle. "That's the stamp we're after. We want to be a dominant team, and the only way to do that is to strive for perfection."
Perfection is much more easily attained in the AFC South, as opposed to the NFC North. The Texans have legit Super Bowl aspirations and those start with defense in Houston. The Jacksonville Jaguars stand in the way of a 2-0 start Sunday.
"I would like to hold (opponents) to three points every week," Phillips said. "I was disappointed that they got the three because we actually cause a fumble there and had a chance to keep them from that.
"As long as we keep playing at the level we're playing and not making many mistakes -- that's what we're looking for on this team. They should improve as we go." **