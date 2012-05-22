Bradie James replaces DeMeco Ryans 'and then some'

The Houston Texans traded Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans to the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the more surprising deals of the offseason. Why would Houston jettison one of its defensive leaders?
"I don't mind throwing it on the table, we're pretty pleased with picking Bradie (James) up, because we feel like we gained back what we lost with DeMeco leaving, and then some, to be honest with you," Texans linebackers coach Reggie Herring said Tuesday.
Earlier in the session, Herring said that James -- a nine-year veteran who had spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys -- knew all the "checks" for the defense better than Ryans and Brian Cushing did last year. Ryans was a class act during his time in Houston, but Herring made it sound like the Texans aren't too worried about replacing him.
"At the end of the day, whatever we lost with DeMeco, we feel very confident that we've regained it with Bradie," Herring said.