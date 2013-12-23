Brad Meester has 1st NFL catch for Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't won much this season, but they scored bonus points in the "classy column" Sunday.
In the final home game of center Brad Meester's 14-year NFL career, coach Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch set up a play for the 36-year-old to play tight end and catch his first NFL pass.
Meester will retire after the season. He's been a career Jaguar, worked under every coach in franchise history and started in 208 games since 2000.
"This was going to be his last home game, so I thought it would be fun to get him a touchdown," Fisch said. "I would've loved to see him get in. I'm glad he got 9 yards. It was pretty cool. I know he was happy about it and we were happy about it. I'm glad it at least was successful."