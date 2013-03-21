Brad Jones back with Green Bay Packers

Free-agent tracker
Linebacker Brad Jones has agreed to return to the team, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Jones met with Packers officials Wednesday before agreeing to the contract. The Packers later announced that Jones has re-signed with the team.
Jones started 10 games in 2012, doing a solid job at inside linebacker. He has mostly played on the outside during his career; his versatility is one of the reasons why he snuck into the end of our list of top 85 free agents.